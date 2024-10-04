XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.