Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,367 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $777.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.06%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.