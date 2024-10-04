Xponance Inc. Buys New Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRX stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

