Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.25. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,679 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

