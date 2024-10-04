Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,689 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Stock Down 2.6 %

SABR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

