Xponance Inc. Sells 24,160 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $174,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,466 shares in the company, valued at $812,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

