XTX Topco Ltd Buys 71,826 Shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) by 567.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,826 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Trio Petroleum were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Trio Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of TPET opened at $0.18 on Friday. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -8.73.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

