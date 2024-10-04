Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. 734,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.