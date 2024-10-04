YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

YaSheng Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

