Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 166,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 138,426 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

