Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 163,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 113,981 shares.The stock last traded at $5.04 and had previously closed at $5.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $623.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -0.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Youdao worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

