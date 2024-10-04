Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 163,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 113,981 shares.The stock last traded at $5.04 and had previously closed at $5.13.
Youdao Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $623.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -0.03.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Youdao
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.