Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 638.83 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.95). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.29), with a volume of 25,233 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 657.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.83. The firm has a market cap of £149.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,263.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.