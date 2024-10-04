YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

