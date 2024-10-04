Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of YUM opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.