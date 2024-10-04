Zacks Research Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after acquiring an additional 108,658 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,081,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,426,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,114.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

