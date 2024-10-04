Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.
FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
