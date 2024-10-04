Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

