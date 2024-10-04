Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after acquiring an additional 108,658 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,081,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,426,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

