Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.66 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.66 ($0.06), with a volume of 9541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

Zambeef Products Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.01 million, a PE ratio of 525.00 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.59.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

