Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $39,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $363.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.21. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

