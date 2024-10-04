Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZENGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$0.91. Zentek shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 13,260 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Zentek (CVE:ZENGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.