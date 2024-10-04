Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$0.91. Zentek shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 13,260 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

