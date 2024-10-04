ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,711,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,091,523 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $21.67.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.95%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

