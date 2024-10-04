Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 132.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,624. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

