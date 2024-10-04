Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 8,901 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $603,398.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $591,649.47.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $609,184.44.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $822,788.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.66. 1,875,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 78.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

