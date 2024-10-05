1,115 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $9,307,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

QUAL opened at $178.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.