1,115 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $9,307,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

QUAL opened at $178.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

