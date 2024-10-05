2,439 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

