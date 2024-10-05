2,459 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,694,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

