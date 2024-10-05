8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

