915 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $284.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $285.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.