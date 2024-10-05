AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

ABBV opened at $195.38 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.74.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.