Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million and a P/E ratio of -168.75.
Abitibi Royalties Company Profile
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
