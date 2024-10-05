Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 7.1 %
AXDX opened at $1.95 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.61.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
