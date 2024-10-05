Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $503.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $542.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

