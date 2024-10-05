Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at C$21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.06. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3797814 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

