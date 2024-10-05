Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 769.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 974,028 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 101.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,670,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 841,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 588,953 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 339.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 262,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

