Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

AC stock opened at C$16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$20.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8191126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

