Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.63). 75,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 305,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.62).
Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £580.99 million, a PE ratio of 2,811.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.86.
Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.
Insider Activity at Alfa Financial Software
About Alfa Financial Software
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.
