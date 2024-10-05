Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after buying an additional 529,237 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $290.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

