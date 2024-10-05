Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $179.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

