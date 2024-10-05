Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,262,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $85,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

