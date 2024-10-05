Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.