Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

NYSE RTX opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $125.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

