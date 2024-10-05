Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $43,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

