Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $270.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

