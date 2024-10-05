Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.63 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

