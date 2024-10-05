Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after buying an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gentex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 126,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 1.1 %

GNTX opened at $29.15 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

