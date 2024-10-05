Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4 %

JCI opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.