Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $145.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

