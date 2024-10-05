Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

