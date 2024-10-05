Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.