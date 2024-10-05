Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,106,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after buying an additional 993,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 218,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 141,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 250,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 143,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $23.35 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

